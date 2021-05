Jangma Htoi Wa, a 72-year-old Num Lang villager, was killed and Marip Roi San, a 24-year-old housewife, was seriously injured by 60 mm mortar shells fired by SAC’s 438th LIR on Num Lang village on April 29 at around 3:30 pm.

Both Jangma Htoi Wa and Marip Roi San have been taken to Momauk General Hospital.