SAC’s fighter jets bomb Salawng Kawng, Jaw Maw Post and KIA’s 25th Battalion positions

SAC’s airforce conducted 4 airstrikes on Salawng Kawng, Jaw Maw Post and KIA’s 25th Battalion positions in KIA headquarters area on April 29.

Two fighter jets dropped bombs on Salawng Kawng at 8:55 am. A fighter jet bombed KIA’s Jaw Maw Post at 4:40 pm and again at 5:05 pm. Two fighter jets bombed and fired missiles at KIA’s 25th Battalion positions at 5:45 pm.

On the ground, KIA security forces and SAC troops fought at Salawng Kawng beginnng 5 am.

KIA troops fired a 107 mm mortar round on SAC’s 387th LIR base at 6:30 pm and a 107 mm mortar round on SAC’s 142nd LIB base at 8 pm.

Similarly, KIA troops from Jaw Maw Post fired nine 100 mm mortar rounds on SAC’s 438th LIR base at 6 am and a 107 mm round at 3:20 pm.

KIA’s 25th Battalion troops and SAC troops encountered at a hill between Num Lang and Shang Htung Bum at 2:10 pm.