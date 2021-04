KIA’s 12th Battalion troops and SAC’s 276th Battalion troops led by its 2nd Battalion commander engaged in a battle followed by KIA’s attack at Tantadar in Mansi township on April 28 at 3:30 am.

Similarly, KIA’s 27th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s Han Htet Post on the same day at 2:59 am.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 9th Battalion troops and about 150 soldiers from SAC’s 99th LID encountered at Magwi Wulu Hkyet in Kutkai township on April 28 at 1 pm.