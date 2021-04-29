Airstrikes and ground battles continue at Salawng Kawng

SAC’s fighter jets’ and attack helicopters’ bombing on KIA’s Salawng Kawng continue unabated as the two sides fought on the grounds on April 28.

A fighter jet dropped bombs on Salawng Kawng at 1:04 am, two fighter jets then dropped bombs at 2 am. Another two attack helicopters came at 1:30 pm and fired missiles on KIA positions around Salawng Kawng.

On the ground, SAC troops continued artillery shelling on Salawng Kawng beginning 6:30 am. A series of battles fought between the two sides at Salawng Kawng between 6:30 am and 5 pm.

On the same day, KIA’s security forces fired four 107 mm mortar rounds on SAC’s 387th LIR’s base at Kung Law.

On April 27, KIA’s security forces fired three 60 mm mortar rounds on SAC’s 387th LIR’s base.