Battles rage at Shang Htung Bum

KIA’s security forces and SAC troops based at Shang Htung Bum battled following KIA’s attack on SAC’s base on April 27 at 4:30 pm.

SAC troops based at Hkang Kai Bum fired several 105 mm howitzer rounds on Shang Htung Bum on April 28 at 5:07 am.

Similarly, Kung Law-based SAC troops fired on Shang Htung Bum with multiple rocket launchers on April 28 between 1:30 am and 5:50 am.

At 10:30 am, two attack helicopters fired missiles on KIA positions around Shang Htung Bum.

On April 27, KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 58th LIB base and SAC’s station at Sadung-Chipwi junction with 107 mm mortars on at 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 8th Battalion troops fired six 60 mm mortar rounds on SAC’s Manton base on April 27 at 5:40 am.