SAC’s airstrikes continue as battles rage around Salawng Kawng

Ground battles continue to rage at Salawng Kawng, located near KIA headquarters Laiza, as SAC’s fighter jets and attack helicopters bombed KIA positions on April 27.

The two sides fought at Salawng Kawng and its surrounding area on April 27 beginning 5 am.

During the battles, SAC’s fighter jets and attack helicopters bombed Salawng Kawng in 8 sorties between 5 am and 12 pm.

4 civilian houses in Jek Hkak village, located near Salawng Kawng, were hit and burnt by SAC’s airstrikes on April 27.

SAC’s 438th LIR troops fired 7 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on the same day at 3:15 pm.

In return, KIA’s capital security forces fired several 107 mm mortar rounds on SAC’s 387th LIR’ base.

SAC has been continuously reinforcing its troops at Salawng Kawng by sending troops from from Myo Tit, Da Seng village, Nawng Gawn-based 366th Artillery Battalion and Bhamo on April 27.

Similarly, two fighter jets dropped two bombs at KIA positions near Myo Tit on the same day at 3:40 pm.

In Mansi township, KIA’s 12th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 121st LIB troops traveling from Loi Hkam at Nam Lim Pa’s Hka La Kawng on April 27 at 8:50 am.

KIA troops attacked SAC troops on the road between Gwi Gyi and Man Makauk on April 26 at 7:48 am.