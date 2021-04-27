Ground battles rage as SAC’s fighter jets and attack helicopters bomb Salawng Kawng

Battles continue to rage between KIA troops and SAC troops at Salawng Kawng near KIA headquarters Laiza on April 26 between 8:10 am and 7 pm.

SAC’s 366th Artillery Battalion based at Ma Hkoi supported its infantry troops with continuous artillery fires on Salawng Kawng.

During the battles, SAC’s fighter jets and attack helicopters dropped bombs and fired missiles on frontline positions at Salawng Kawng in 10 sorties between 1:15 pm and 5 pm.

An attack helicopter fired missiles at KIA’s Chyin Yu Post at 3 pm.

In Myitkyina township, KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s tank convoy traveling from Myitkyina at Mile-3 on April 26 at 5:15 pm. 3 tanks have arrived in SAC’s military base at Sa Maw.

Meanwhile, SAC frontline bases continued shelling on KIA frontline positions in Momauk township.

SAC’s 438th LIR troops fired 4 rounds of 105 mm howitzers on KIA’s 5 Brigade positions on April 26 at 8:20 am.

SAC’s 58th LIB fired 4 rounds of 120 mm mortars on KIA’s Nang Zaw Post on April 25 at 12 pm.