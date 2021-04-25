SAC fighter jets continued bombing on Salawng Kawng

SAC’s fighter jets continued to pound Salawng Kawng near KIA headquarters Laiza on April 25. Between 4 am and 4:55 pm, fighter jets made 11 sorties to bomb and fire missiles at frontline positions around Salawng Kawng.

KIA troops fired 3 rounds of 107 mm mortars on SAC’s 438th LIR’s base at Num Lang on the same day at 10:30 am. A SAC helicopter was seen transporting munition and supplies at Num Lang when KIA fired mortars.

On the same day, KIA troops attacked SAC’s 387th LIR troops based at Shang Htung Bum at 8:20 pm.