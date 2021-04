KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops attacked SAC troops traveling from Waimaw at a location between Wa Shawng and Man Wing on April 24 at 5:30 pm.

On the same day in Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops and a combine force of SAC’s 111st LIR and 116th LIR troops encountered at Nga Rem Dabang near Nam Jan at 10 am, and at Hpan Hka Chaung at 5 pm.