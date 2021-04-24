SAC’s fighter jets and attack helicopters bombed Salawng Kawng and Jaw Maw Post

SAC’s fighter jets and attack helicopters bombed and fired missiles at KIA and AA’s frontline positions at Salawng Kawng and Jaw Maw post in 4 sorties on April 24.

A fighter jet bombed Salawng Kawng at 12:30 pm, two fighter jets and two attack helicopters bombed Salawng Kawng at 1:20 pm and again at 2 pm. Two fighter jets bombed and fired missiles at KIA’s Jaw Maw post on the same day at 4:04 pm.

On the ground, AA troops and SAC’s 387th LIR troops fought at Salawng Kawng at 9:40 am. During the fighting, SAC’s 320th LIR troops fired several 60 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm mortar rounds on AA positions.

