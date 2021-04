KIA’s 34th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops traveling between Maw Lung and Maw Noi in Manton township in northern Shan state on April 23 at 11 am.

On the same day, KIA’s 34th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops stationed at Ye Bung at 12:30 am. Similarly, the two sides fought at Ye Bung on April 22 at 5:30 pm.