Skirmishes continue in Momauk, Waimaw and Hpakant townships

Skirmishes between KIA troops and SAC troops continue in Momauk township.

KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops and about 50 SAC troops encountered at a hill between Ding Ga and Wu Htau Bum on April 22 at 9 am.

KIA’s 19th Battalion troops attacked about 30 SAC soldiers traveling from Daw Hpum Yang at Ta Li Hka on the same day at 3:20 pm.

AA troops and SAC troops encountered at Pan Cho junction on the same day at 10:10 am. SAC troops have been patrolling around Kung Law and Pan Cho when they encountered KIA’s allied AA troops.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops attacked about 50 SAC soldiers from 3rd MOC on the way between Le Pyin and Lung Hkang at 5:25 pm.

In Waimaw, KIA troops attacked SAC troops on the way between Loi Jaw and Nam Wa on April 19 at 8:11 pm.