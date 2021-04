The Nampaka Resolution was a formal statement that expressed ideals of what Kachins envisioned the Independent Federal Union of Burma. Kachin delegates from Myitkyina, Bhamo and Kutkai Kachin sub-state met in Nampaka, in Kutkai township on February 1, 1947 on their way to Panglong in southern Shan state, and adopted and signed the 9-point resolution […]