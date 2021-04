KIA’s 26th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 11th LIR and 42nd LIB troops currently stationed at Hwi Lung in Hpakant township on April 20 at 3:40 am.

In Monyin township, KIA’s 35th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 16th LIR troops stationed at Nam Hkyi on the same day at 2:30 am.

In Momauk township, Shang Hkawng Bum-based SAC’s 56th LIB troops fired several rounds of MG-42, 60 mm and 120 mm mortars on KIA positions around Nhkram area on the same day at 7:54 pm.