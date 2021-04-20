The Nampaka Resolution was a formal statement that expressed ideals of what Kachins envisioned the Independent Federal Union of Burma.

Kachin delegates from Myitkyina, Bhamo and Kutkai Kachin sub-state met in Nampaka, in Kutkai township on February 1, 1947 on their way to Panglong in southern Shan state, and adopted and signed the 9-point resolution for formation of a new federal union.

After Kachin District Council received an instruction from Director of the Frontier Areas Administration, the members held a meeting at Myitkyina District Office on January 25, 1947.

Myitkyina District Officer then asked Kachin community leaders to choose 12 delegates, 8 from Myitkyina District and 4 from Bhamo District, to represent Kachin in Panglong Conference. Kachin leaders were told by the Officer to carefully select delegates as they will shape the future of Kachin and Burma.

8 Myitkyina delegates gathered at Kachin Trading Company in Myoma Quarter. Sama Duwa Sinwa Nawng was chosen as the leader of the delegates and Duwa Wa Baw Zau Rip as the secretary.

In Bhamo, a meeting was held and Panghuk Duwa Zau Lawn, Lawdan Duwa Zau La, Sara Maran La, and Duwa Labang Grawng, were chosen to be Bhamo District’s delegates on January 29, 1947.

Myitkyina and Bhamo delegates had different opinions on the future of Kachin hills. Myitkyina delegates wanted to join Burma proper to gain independence from British. Some Bhamo delegates wanted to continue to live under the control of British government’s Frontier Areas Administration and some wanted Kachin hills to be under British dominion. Since Myitkyina and Bhamo delegates could not reach a consensus, they agreed to meet again at Nampaka in northern Shan state on their way to Panglong.

A meeting was held among delegates from Myitkyina, Bhamo and Kachin leaders from Kutkai area at Nampaka on February 1, 1947, and finally reached a consensus on the future of Kachin.

Following is the full text of the resolution, a foundation for the Kachins’ participation in Panglong Conference and Union of Burma, adopted and signed by the Kachin delegates.

Unanimous decisions of the Party or Group of Kachin Peoples’ Representatives.

1. Kachins to obtain Independence along with the Burmese.

2. To establish a Kachin National State, in accordance with the clear wishes of all the Kachin Nationals to form an Independent Separate Kachin State.

3. The Kachin Independent State should comprise the Bhamo and Myitkyina Districts, Kachin Hill Areas and the plains area to the north of Katha Town, including the areas in the plains.

4. With a system acceptable to both the Burmese and Kachins, the boundaries of the above-mentioned Separate Kachin State should be demarcated immediately.

5. To enable the Kachin people to obtain at once the present Rights and Privileges received by the Burmese now and to take over the Kachin Administration, Rights and Powers from the hands of His Excellency the Governor after the demarcation of the boundaries have been completed, the present Interim Government of Burma should have a Kachin Minister, unanimously elected by the Kachin Nationals or to have one by other means.

(a) The said Kachin Minister shall act as the Minister for Home Affairs of the Separate Kachin State.

(b) He shall take part in the affairs concerning Foreign (Relation) and Finance.

(c) To appoint a Kachin as adviser to the Minister in the Defence Department.

6. The Separate Kachin State as well as the Separate Shan State to participate at once in the Constituent Assembly, to which all the indigenous races of Burma could join, for the immediate attainment of Independence of the whole of Burma.

7. When all the indigenous races of Burma become independent by means of the above-mentioned method, an Independent Federal Government of Burma including the Independent Separate Kachin State shall be formed.

Exception.-

(a) Whether or not the Separate Kachin State should join the said Federation shall be decided only by the people from that Separate State.

(b) After the formation of Federation, the Kachins shall have the right to secede from the said Federation at their will and pleasure without any obstruction if they so desire.

8. The Central Government of Burma shall give such financial aid as required for the Rehabilitation and development of the Kachin State.

9. It is aimed to get also the consent of all other peoples of Frontier Areas to the above unanimous decisions of the Kachin Nationals.

(1) (Sd.) Sinwa Nawng, Myitkyina.

(2) (Sd.) Htingnan Kunja, Myitkyina.

(3) (Sd.) Zau Naw, Myitkyina.

(4) (Sd.) Zau Rip, Myitkyina.

(5) (Sd.) Karing Naw, Myitkyina.

(6) (Sd.) Dain Ra Tang, Myitkyina.

(7) (Sd.) Chyang Zung, Myitkyina.

(8) (Sd.) Tawng U, Myitkyina.

(9) (Sd.) Zau La, Bhamo.

(10) (Sd.) Zau Lawn, Bhamo.

(11) (Sd.) Maran La, Bhamo.

(12) (Sd.) Labang Grong, Bhamo.

Dated Kutkai, North Hsenwi State , the 1st February 1947.