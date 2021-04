SAC’s fighter jets bomb as battles rage in Monyin, Hpakant and Danai townships

KIA’s 5th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 385th LIR troops traveling from Pang Hkawn Yang at Si Sak in Monyin township on April 18 at 7:20 pm.

Two SAC fighter jets dropped 2 bombs on KIA’s 8th Brigade headquarters in Monyin township at around 12:55 pm.

In Hpakant, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops at at Seng Tawng-Yoma junction on April 18 at 9 am.

Similarly in Hpakant township, KIA troops under 9th Brigade launched an attack and seized SAC’s 76th Battalion’ base at Tang Gau Bum and another unit of 9th Brigade seized SAC’s base at Masa Tu Kawng on April 18 at 7:50 pm.

In Danai township, KIA’s 14th Battalion troops fired several 60 mm mortar rounds on SAC’s Nam Hkam base on April 18 at 6:20 pm. SAC troops from N-ga Ga fired several assault rifle rounds on Nam Hkam village and Lisu Kawng at 4 pm. Two SAC fighter jets were seen hovering over Nam Hkam area at around 6 pm.