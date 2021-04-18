Skirmishes continue in Myitkyina, Waimaw, Monyin and Momauk townships

KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC troops stationed at Sadung-Chipwi junction on April 17 at 5:30 am.

KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked Myitkyina’s Nam Pawng Air Base by firing 4 artillery rounds on April 17 at 8:20 am.

In Monyin township, KIA troops under 8th Brigade attacked a SAC military convoy on the road between Nam Si Awng and Maw Han on April 17 at 7:40 am. The two sides later engaged in a series of skirmishes.

In Waimaw township, SAC’s 58th LIB troops fired several artillery rounds on Gaw Set Yang area on April 17 at 7:30 am.

In Momauk township, SAC’s Numlang-based 438th LIR fired 5 rounds of 105 mm howitzers on Alaw Bum and its surrounding area on April 17 at 11:17 am.

Bum Re-based SAC troops fired 2 rounds of 105 mm howitzers on Mung Lai Hkyet area and a mortar round on Manam Dingsa Bum on April 17 at around 11:15 am.

Kagam-based SAC troops fired six 120 mm mortar rounds on KIA’s frontline posts at Hpa Lap Bum, Lung Rawk and Ja Hta on the same day at 11:20 am.