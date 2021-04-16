Skirmishes rage in Danai, Mogaung, Monyin and Manton townships

KIA’s 14th Battalion troops launched an attack on a combine force of SAC’s 74th LIB and 318th LIR troops at Nam Hkam village’s jetty in Danai township on April 15 at 6:07 am.

During the battle, SAC troops based at Noi Je Bum and Lapu Hka assisted its troops by firing several 81 mm mortar rounds on KIA troops.

Similarly, two SAC’s fighter jets supported its ground troops by dropping 4 bombs at 9:07 am and again bombed and fired missiles on KIA’s 14th Battalion positions at 11:15 am.

KIA troops under 3rd Brigade attacked SAC’ military convoy traveling from Mogaung at Naung Laik village on the same day at 4 pm.

KIA’s 35th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s Monyin-based 1005th Tank Division by firing 107 mm mortars on April 14 at 10 pm.

In northern Shan state, KIA’s 34th Battalion troops and SAC’s 251st LIB troops engaged in a battle at Nam Lam Zup in Manton township on April 15 at 6:30 am. The two sides encountered again at a location between Nam Palang and Man Dung at 8:15 am.