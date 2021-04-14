Airstrikes continue as battles rage around Alaw Bum

April 14, 2021

SAC’s fighter jets continue pounding KIA positions around Alaw Bum on April 14. Two fighter jets dropped bombs at 10:30 am and a fighter jet again bombed Alaw Bum area at around 3:45 pm.

On the ground, the two sides continue fighting until around Wednesday noon. KIA’s 24th Battalion troops and SAC’s 320th LIR troops fought a series of battles around Alaw Bum from April 13 at 5 pm to April 14 at 4 am. A frontline source said at least 17 SAC troops were killed and 7 captured by KIA troops. A KIA lance corporal died during a battle. Skirmishes ended at nearby Bum Chyang Bum and Ri Tu Kawng after SAC troops fled the area at around 11:20 am.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 44th Battalion troops encountered SAC troops traveling from Nam Ya at Kum Tsai Zup village on April 14 at 6 am.

In Ka-Mai township, KIA troops attacked SAC troops traveling between Ka-Mai Tactical Command and Ma-U Pin on the same day at 11:10 am

