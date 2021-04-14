Airstrikes continue as battles rage around Alaw Bum

SAC’s fighter jets continue pounding KIA positions around Alaw Bum on April 14. Two fighter jets dropped bombs at 10:30 am and a fighter jet again bombed Alaw Bum area at around 3:45 pm.

On the ground, the two sides continue fighting until around Wednesday noon. KIA’s 24th Battalion troops and SAC’s 320th LIR troops fought a series of battles around Alaw Bum from April 13 at 5 pm to April 14 at 4 am. A frontline source said at least 17 SAC troops were killed and 7 captured by KIA troops. A KIA lance corporal died during a battle. Skirmishes ended at nearby Bum Chyang Bum and Ri Tu Kawng after SAC troops fled the area at around 11:20 am.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 44th Battalion troops encountered SAC troops traveling from Nam Ya at Kum Tsai Zup village on April 14 at 6 am.

In Ka-Mai township, KIA troops attacked SAC troops traveling between Ka-Mai Tactical Command and Ma-U Pin on the same day at 11:10 am