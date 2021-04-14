Battles continue across Kachin region

KIA’s headquarters security forces and a combine force of SAC’s 47th LIB, 387th LIR, 437th LIR, 438th LIR and 320th LIR fought a series of battles near Alaw Bum in Momauk township on April 13 from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

KIA’s 40th Battalion troops and about 40 SAC soldiers encountered near Ri Tu Kawng on the same day at 10 pm.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops launched an attack on a combine force of SAC’s 116th LIR troops and No. (28) special police force at Sharaw Hka and Tsan Chyoi junction on April 13 at 10:05 am. After encountering KIA troops, SAC troops entered Hpakant and fired randomly and injured at least 5 Hpakant residents, reported a Hpakant source.

KIA’s 7th Battalion troops attacked SAC military convoy traveling between Nsai Yang and Sum Pyi Yang in Putao township on the same day at 11:20 am.

In Shwegu township, KIA’s 12th Battalion troops attacked about 20 soldiers from SAC’s 223rd LIB on the way between Tung Kwa and Si Bing at around 9:40 am.

In northern Shan State, KIA’s 34th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 148th LIB troops at Pang Mahpyit in Mongmit township on April 12 at 7:30 am.