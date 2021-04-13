SAC’s 366th Artillery Battalion’s arbitrary shelling kills 4 civilians and injures 2

SAC’s Ma Hkoi-based 366th Artillery Battalion’s arbitrary artillery shelling reportedly killed 4 civilians and injured 2 others, and damaged several houses in Momauk township on April 12 at around 2:30 am.

366th Artillery Battalion on early Monday morning randomly fired several artillery rounds on Tsi Haik, Shwe Myaung, Myo Thit, and Myo Haung villages located on Myitkyina-Bhamo road.

Daw Khin Pu (21) of Myo Thit, Mg Aik Shan (23) of Shwe Myaung village, an 84-year-old Tsi Haik villager and Daw Si (83) of Shwe Myaung village were hit and killed by SAC’s artillery shells, and U Poi Maung (55) of Tsi Haik village and Tsi Haik village’s monk U Uk (38) were injured by artillery shrapnels.