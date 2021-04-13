SAC’s fighter jets incessantly bomb Alaw Bum, artillery shells fell into China

SAC’s fighter jets on Monday raided KIA’s frontline positions at Alaw Bum, Laja Bum, Hpunlum Bum and 19th Battalion headquarters in Momauk township.

In attempts to reoccupy the Alaw Bum post, a strategically important frontline base which was overrun by KIA troops on March 25, SAC’s fighter jets made 14 sorties, reportedly from Myitkyina’s Nampong Air Base and Meiktila Air Force Base, to attack KIA positions around Alaw Bum between 7 am and 10:20 pm.

Local Kachin residents from China side said they saw SAC fighter jets crossed over China side of the border to attack KIA positions around Alaw Bum. A warning shot was fired from China side and SAC’s fighter jets then returned into Burma side of the border and attacked KIA’s positions from a higher altitude, said a Kachin resident.

An artillery shell fired at around 2:20 pm by SAC’s 142nd LIB troops fell on China side of the border at Mr. Yang Fa’s farm land and six 105 mm howitzer shells fired by 142nd LIB troops fell on Gaban Yang on China side of the border at around 5 pm.

Below is the April 12’s timeline of airstrikes by SAC’s fighter jets;

07:00 am: Two fighter jets began dropping bombs on Alaw Bum

10:50 am: three fighter jets raided Alaw Bum

12:30 pm: a fighter jet dropped bombs on KIA positions around Alaw Bum

01:20 pm: two fighter jets fly over Alaw Bum and surrounding area

01:30 pm: a fighter jet bombed KIA’s 19th Battalion headquarters

01:33 pm: a fighter jet hovers over Alaw Bum

01:40 pm: a fighter jet bombs Laja Bum, Hpunlum Bum and Alaw Bum

06:00 pm: a fighter jet bombs Alaw Bum

06:08 pm: a fighter jet bombs Alaw Bum

07:05 pm: a fighter jet bombs Alaw Bum

07:15 pm: a fighter jet bombs Alaw Bum

08:30 pm: a fighter jet bombs Alaw Bum

08:38 pm: a fighter jet bombs Alaw Bum

10:20 pm: a fighter jet bombs Alaw Bum

On the ground, KIA’s 30th Battalion troops and a combine force of SAC’s 320th LIR, 387th LIR, 437th LIR and 438th LIR troops engaged in a battle near KIA’s Ri Tu Kawng Post at 5:30 am and around Bum Chyang Post in Momauk township at around 1 pm.

In Mogaung township, KIA’s 11th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s military convoy traveling from Monyin at Gat Shang Yang on April 12 at 1:05 am.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 44th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops at a location between Gat Noi and Tawng Gung on April 11 at 10:40 am.