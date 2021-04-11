Two SAC’s fighter jets bombed KIA’s Bum Chyang Post and Alaw Bum Post

Two SAC’s fighter jets raided KIA’s Bum Chyang Post and Alaw Bum Post in Daw Hpum Yang area on April 11 at 4:43 pm and 7:23 pm.

Earlier on the same day, KIA’s 30th Battalion troops and a combine force of SAC’s 320th LIR and 387 LIR troops engaged in a battle near Alaw Bum at around 8:45 am.

KIA’s 30th Battalion troops and SAC troops fought near Bum Chyang Post at around 9:10 am.

On the same day, SAC’s 366th Artillery Battalion, 438th LIR and 142nd LIB fired 110 artillery rounds on KIA’s 25th and 30th Battalions’ frontline positions beginning 10 am.

In Sumpra Bum township, KIA’s 10th Battalion troops and a combine force of SAC’s 46th LIB and 138th LIB troops encountered on the way between Mali Yang and Sumpra Bum on April 11 at 1:25 pm.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 44th Battalion troops launched a series of attacks against SAC troops near Hkrai Run village on April 11 at 10:40 am and a combine force of SAC’s 381st LIR and 382nd LIR near Gaw Lu Yang, on the way between Nam Ya and Hpakant, at 3:15 pm.