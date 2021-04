KIA troops attack SAC’s military trucks and police convoy

KIA’s 27th Battalion troops attack a convoy of 7 SAC’s military trucks near Kung Ding village in Shwe Gu township on April 10 at 10:20 am.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops attack a truck carrying SAC soldiers and military uniforms at 7 mile on April 10 at 4:30 pm.

SAC’s 387th LIR and 438th LIR fired at least 23 artillery rounds on its nearby KIA positions in Daw Hpum Yang area on April 10 at 7:30 pm.

On April 9, KIA’s 27th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s police convoy at Nam Bai Lung in Mansi township at around 4:45 pm.