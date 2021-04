A 42-year-old Indian man was reportedly shot dead by SAC troops in Sam Pali in Mogaung township on April 8 at 7:30 am.

Local sources reported that Para (42) was selling snacks on his motorcycle when he encountered about 50 SAC troops. SAC troops shouted at him to stop motorcycle but he was so afraid to slow down and got shot by the soldiers, said a local resident. SAC troops later hid Para’s body and his motorcycle.