Skirmishes continue in Kachin region

KIA’s 24th Mobile Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 366th Artillery Battalion base at Nawng Gawn in Momauk township on April 9 at 12:20 am.

On the same day, KIA’s 44th Battalion troops launched a series of attacks against SAC troops on the road between Ka Maing and Ma-U Pin, and again on the road between Ma-U Pin and Chyawk Htu beginning 7:20 am.

SAC’s 238th LIB troops based at Jambu fired 5 rounds of 60 mm mortars on KIA’s 43rd Battalion position at Chying Nam Bum on April 9 at 12:30 pm.

A SAC’s fighter jet was seen flying over Hpun Pyen Bum, Lawa Yang, Alen Bum, Bude Kawng, Manam Dingsa and Kumba Yang in Momauk township On April 9 at around 2:20 pm, and KIA’s 6th Battalion and KIA’s 9th Brigade positions in Hpakant township between 3-4 pm.

A drone was seen flying over KIA’s N-grau Ju Post on the same day at 7:10 pm.