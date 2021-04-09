KIA troops ambush SAC troops as shelling continues

Latest News April 9, 2021April 10, 2021 KLN

KIA’s 19th Battalion troops reportedly ambused SAC troops at Nawng Wan village in Daw Hpum Yang township on April 8 at 2:30 pm.

On the same day, KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attack about SAC troops from Northern Regional Command (M.P.Hk) on the road between Chyarapati and Nam Jim at around 7:30 am, and between Loi Li Yang and Ye Shin at around 7:30 pm, reported a KIA frontline source.

SAC troops stationed around KIO’s Laiza headquarters area fired several rounds of artillery shells into KIA positions on April 8.

SAC’s Hkang Kai Bum-based 142nd LIB troops fired 8 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on KIA’s 24th Battalion positions on April 8 at around 8 pm.

Hka Ya Bum-based SAC troops fired 2 rounds of 81 mm mortars on KIA position at Tsin Yu Bum at 8:44 pm.

Maji Gung Kaba-based SAC troops fired 2 rounds of howitzer on KIA positions at Ding Sing Pa on the same day at 9:50 am.

