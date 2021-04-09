KIA troops ambush SAC troops as shelling continues

KIA’s 19th Battalion troops reportedly ambused SAC troops at Nawng Wan village in Daw Hpum Yang township on April 8 at 2:30 pm.

On the same day, KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attack about SAC troops from Northern Regional Command (M.P.Hk) on the road between Chyarapati and Nam Jim at around 7:30 am, and between Loi Li Yang and Ye Shin at around 7:30 pm, reported a KIA frontline source.

SAC troops stationed around KIO’s Laiza headquarters area fired several rounds of artillery shells into KIA positions on April 8.

SAC’s Hkang Kai Bum-based 142nd LIB troops fired 8 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on KIA’s 24th Battalion positions on April 8 at around 8 pm.

Hka Ya Bum-based SAC troops fired 2 rounds of 81 mm mortars on KIA position at Tsin Yu Bum at 8:44 pm.

Maji Gung Kaba-based SAC troops fired 2 rounds of howitzer on KIA positions at Ding Sing Pa on the same day at 9:50 am.