KIA’s 8th Battalion troops and about 50 soldiers from SAC’s 424th LIR encountered on the way between Mung Wi and Nam Lwi in northern Shan State on April 6 at 12:08 pm.

In Kutkai township, KIA troops from 4th Brigade ambused 4 SAC’s military trucks at Man Ping village on April 7 at 1:45 pm.

KIA troops guarding its headquarters Laiza reportedly fired 2 rounds of 60 mm mortars on Shang Tum Bum-based SAC’s 387th LIR troops on April 7 at 2:31 pm.