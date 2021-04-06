Local residents attack Pyin Le Bu and Lower Inndaw police stations for arresting CDM teachers

Local residents armed with handmade muskets attacked Pyin Le Bu police station and burned down SAC’s local administrative office on April 5 at around 4 pm.

Similarly on the same day, residents of lower Inndaw attacked a local police station at around 9 am. Earlier, Inndaw police arrested 5 teachers who were taking part in CDM movement and local residents demanded police to release those teachers but police refused. SAC troops from Kaw Lin later came to reinforce police and indiscriminately shot at protesters, reported a local source. At least one civilian was killed and another one was injured by SAC troops.