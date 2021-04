KIA’s 36th Battalion troops and SAC troops from Y.M.Hk (Lashio-based North Eastern Command) engaged in a battle on the way between Man Yang and Bang Mwi in Muse township on April 6 at 5:10 pm.

KIA source said the battle began as KIA troops from the 4th Section of 36th Battalion ambushed about 60 SAC troops traveling from Hpawng Seng.