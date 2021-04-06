Battles rage in Kachin and northern Shan States

KIA’s 25th Battalion troops and SAC’s Num Lang-based 438th LIR troops engaged in a battle near Alaw Bum in Daw Hpum Yang township on April 5 at 4 am.

Alaw Bum post was overrun by KIA troops on March 25 and SAC troops are trying to reoccupy the post.

In northern Shan State, KIA’s 2nd Battalion troops and a combine force of SAC’s 363rd LIR and soldiers from 99th LID fought on the way between Nawng Jang and Mung Paw in Muse township on April 5 at 12:20 pm. According to a KIA frontline source, about 100 SAC soldiers coming from Mung Ji encountered KIA troops near Mung Paw and the two sides fought for about half an hour. At least 3 SAC soldiers were injured, the source said.

On the same day, KIA’s 9th Battalion troops and about 80 SAC troops who were traveling from Kutkai encountered on the way between Nam Gut and Hu Nawng village on Lashio-Muse road at 10:20 am.