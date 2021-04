KIA’s 17th Battalion troops and SAC troops fought a battle at Loi Lem junction in Mung Yaw town following KIA’s attack on about 100 SAC soldiers marching between Mung Yaw and Bang Hka on April 4 at 12:20 pm.

Local sources said 2 Bang Hka villagers have been taken by SAC troops after the battle and their whereabouts is still unknown.