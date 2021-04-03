Battles continue between KIA and SAC troops

KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops at Nlung Bum in Myitkyina township on April 3 at around 10:45 am.

A KIA frontline source said SAC troops were traveling from its Northern Regional Command (M.P.Hk) towards Nam Ti when they were attacked. After initial encounter with KIA troops, about 30 soldiers from Mogaung-based 3rd Military Operations Command (MOC-3) reinforced SAC troops and about 70 soldiers were positioned on the road along Nam Ti, Chyauk Taung and Mayan towns, reported the source.

On the same day, KIA’s 8th Battalion troops fought SAC troops at Lawu Man Wing in Mansi township at around 3:30 pm.

In Hpakant township, SAC troops based at Ginsi Tactical Command fired 1 round of 105 mm howitzer on KIA’s 9th Brigade position on April 3 at around 10 am.

SAC’s Hkang Kai Bum-based 142nd LIB troops fired 2 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on KIA’s 19th Battalion position on April 2 at around 8:30 pm.