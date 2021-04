KIA’s 44th Battalion troops and SAC’s 390th LIR troops engaged in a battle at Ting Rat Hka in Myitkyina township on April 1 at 10:45 am. The battle started as KIA troops attacked about 60 SAC soldiers coming out from Dum Bung village.

On the same day, KIA’s 44th Battalion troops fought a combine force of SAC troops from 74th LIB, 12th LIR, 381st LIR and 382nd LIR at Nam Ting.