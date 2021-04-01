SAC fighter jets attack continues as fighting intensifies

Two SAC fighter jets bombed KIA’s 8th Brigade headquarters and 5th Battalion headquarters in Monyin township on March 31 at 3:10 pm. The two fighter jets again raided KIA’s 8th Brigade headquarters at around 4:40 pm.

Earlier on the same day at 3 am, KIA’s 5th Battalion troops seized a police station at Chyauk Gyi. KIA troops under 8th Brigade ambushed SAC troops on the way between Hopin and Monyin at around 4:10 pm and KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked a military oil tanker carrying jet fuel near Mali Hka village at around 2:15 pm.

Similarly, KIA’s 7th Battalion troops and about 30 soldiers from SAC’s 138th LIB encountered on the road between Sum Pyi Yang and Shing Kap Bum at 9 am.

SAC troops stationed at Shang Hkawng Bum and Nhkram in Momauk township fired several mortar rounds on nearby area at 1:30 am. Maji Kung Kaba-based SAC troops fired 2 rounds of 105 mm hotwizer at 12:20 am and Kai Htik- based SAC troops fired nearby KIA’s 27th Battalion positions.