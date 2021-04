Two fighter jets attack KIA’s 9th Brigade headquarters, Mortar firing continues

Two SAC’s fighter jets dropped 9 bombs on KIA’s 9th Brigade headquarters in Hpakant township on March 30 at 3:50 pm.

Dingnyin Kawng-based SAC troops fired 3 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on KIA’s 9th Brigade headquarters at 4:10 pm.

On the same day at 1:18 pm, Hka Ya Bum-based SAC troops fired 2 rounds of 120 mm mortars on KIA’s positions at Alen Bum in Momauk township.

Gum Ra Dabang-based SAC’s 56th LIB troops fired 2 rounds of 81 mm mortars on surrounding area at 7:10 am.

Similarly, SAC troops currently stationed at Nam Ya and Ka Maing fired several mortar rounds on surrounding areas in Kap Maw, Seng Hpa, Sawng Hka and Ga Matep beginning 10:45 am.