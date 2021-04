A battle took place between KIA’s 20th Battalion troops and a combine force of SAC’s 298th LIB and 390th LIR troops at Lahkra Yang in Danai township on March 30 at 10:30 am.

A KIA frontline source said the battle started after KIA troops fired 3 RPG rounds on about 50 SAC soldiers who were traveling between Kum Tsai Yang and Dum Bang.