SAC soldiers and police killed one civilian and injured another one during a raid on anti-coup protest at Yam Po block in Myitkyina on March 30 at around 12 pm.

Myo Min Thu (23) was killed by gunshot and another civilian was seriously injured by the gunshot wound to the shoulder, reported a local source.

Local journalists, La Raw of 74 Kachinwaves and Chan Bo of 74 media, have been taken into custody by police.