SAC’s fighter jets bomb KIA’s 11th and 14th Battalion headquarters

Two SAC’s fighter jets bombed KIA’s 14th Battalion headquarters in Danai township on March 29 at 4:20 pm.

Similarly, two fighter jets raided KIA’s 11th Battalion headquarters at Sam Ngam Bum in Myitkyina township on the same day at 5:55 pm.

Earlier at around 11 am, KIA’s 11th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s military trucks traveling between Chying Hkrang village and Tang Hpre village.

SAC troops stationed at Sin Lum fired 2 rounds of 120 mm mortars on KIA’s 21st Battalion positions in Bhamo township on March 29 at 11:45 am.