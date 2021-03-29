Fighter jets bomb KIA’s 9th Brigade headquarters as fighting continues

Two fighter jets raided KIA’s 9th Brigade headquarters twice on March 28 at 9:02 am.

Earlier on the same day, KIA troops under 9th Brigade attacked SAC’s 119th LIR troops currently based at Taw Maw at around 03:30 am. Two SAC’s attack helicopters later came to assist its troops by dropping bombs on KIA troops.

KIA’s 6th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 28th special police units who were stationed at Yadana Shwe Eik Company, Mya Uyin Company, Myit Sone Thayar Company, and Taut Pa Kye compounds in Hpakant township on March 28 beginning 3:16 am.

On the same day at around 5 am, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 116th LIR troops at Ley Pyin.

SAC troops stationed at Yaw Yung Bum fired 34 rounds of 120 mm mortars at KIA’s 15th and 21st Battalion positions in Shwegu township at around 8:25 pm.

SAC troops stationed at Sin Lum Bum fired 7 rounds of 120 mm mortars on Wa Lai Hpung Ya and Sin Lum Kaji in Momauk township at 7:30 pm.

On March 27, Hka Ya Bum-based SAC troops fired 4 rounds of 81 mm mortars on KIA positions at Tsin Yu Bum and Hkring Mu Bum at 11:42 a.m.

In northern Shan State, KIA’s 9th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops at Nbaw Hka Madim in Muse township on March 28 at 2:15 pm.