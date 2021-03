KIA troops under 5th Brigade launched a series of attacks on SAC’s frontline bases on March 24.

At 5:25 pm, KIA troops conducted simutaneous attacks on SAC’s frontline bases at Lagat Kawng, Pan Tsun, Shang Tung Bum and Alaw Bum in Daw Hpum Yang township.

A KIA source said Alaw Bum post was completely overrun by its troops on the next morning at around 4:10 am.