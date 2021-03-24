SAC troops fired several mortar rounds

SAC’s 236th LIB troops currently stationed at Masen Kawng fired a 60 mm mortar round on a KIA position in Lawa Yang, located near KIO headquarters Laiza, in Momauk township on March 23 at 7:55 pm.

SAC’s 56th LIB troops currently based at Sama fired 10 rounds of 60 mm mortars, 10 rounds of 79 mm mortars and several assault rifle rounds on KIA’s Lung Rawk Post on March 22 at 10:20 pm.

Gwi Htau-based 142nd LIB troops fired at least 10 rounds of 60 mm mortars and several assault rifle rounds on its surrounding area in Njang Yang township on March 22 at 8:15 pm.