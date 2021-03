KIA’s 36th Battalion troops and SAC’s 287th LIB troops battled at Hutau Bum in Monkoe township in northern Shan State on March 22 at 7:25 am..

The two encountered at Hutau Bum as about 100 SAC troops advanced into KIA’s 36th Battalion area, said a KIA frontline source.

Local sources reported that SAC troops’ motor shells hit one villager who was working in a sugarcane field near Hutau village.