SAC’s 58th LIB troops based at Wai Maw fired at least 3 rounds of 120 mm mortars on KIA’s 3rd Battalion positions at Wa Shaga Bum in Wai Maw Township on March 21 at 6:50 am.

On the same day, SAC troops based at Sadung Bum fired 3 rounds of 81 mm mortars on KIA positions at Nga Pawng Bum at 7:50 am. SAC troops based at Dingnyin hill fired 2 rounds of 120 mm mortars on Mu Pang Bum at around 6:45 am.