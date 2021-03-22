KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops attack SAC’s 319th LIR, 384th LIR and 389 LIR bases

KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops launched a series of attacks on SAC’s 319th LIR, 384th LIR and 389th LIR bases and frontline positions on March 21.

A battle took place between KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops and a combined force of SAC’s 384th LIR and 389th LIR troops at School hill in Nwan Yang village in Sadung Township on March 21 at 05:10 am.

KIA sources reported that the battle started as KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops launched an attack on about 40 SAC soldiers led by Major Soe Thura at School hill early Sunday morning.

On the same day, KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 389th LIR base at Sadung Byuha Hill at 5:15 am. Another section of KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 319th LIR positions at Pahke Bum and Byin Pu Kawng at around 11 am.