KIA’s 6th Battalion troops attack a police base

KIA’s 6th Battalion under 9th Brigade troops reportedly launched an attack on a police base located between Nam Maw and Maw Lakying in Hpakant township on March 18 at around 1 am. The two sides fought for about an hour. No casualties have been reported so far on either side.

KIO issued a statement on Feb 17 calling SAC to refrain from firing at protesters. Its spokeperson also warned that it will intervene by some ways if shooting and killing continue.

On March 16, KIA’s 9th Brigade issued a statement warning all security forces not to lodge inside religious compounds and schools. The statement also warned SAC troops not to use civilian and passenger cars in transporting military equipment and soldiers. And all trucks and cars must not use covers while traveling on the road, said the statement.