KIA troops ambush SAC troops

A combined force of KIA’s 44th Battalion troops and Kachin People’s Militia troops attack SAC troops at Nam Maw Hka in Hpakant township on March 17 at 12:30 pm. About 80 SAC soldiers have been attacked on their way between Sawng Hka and Lai Nawng Hku.

In northern Shan State, KIA’s 34th Battalion troops ambushed SAC troops who were marching between Man Dung and Man Kang at Loi Kang in Manton township on March 17 at 4 am.

KIA’s 17th Battalion troops ambushed SAC troops under 99th Light Infantry Division near Nam Hkat in Gam Ming Loi Dau area on March 17 at 10:10 am.