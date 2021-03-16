About 200 villagers fled as battles rage near Myitsone

KIA’s 4th Battalion troops under 1st Brigade launched an attack on Gwi Htau-based SAC’s 142nd LIB on March 15 at 4:15 pm. Gwi Htau village is located east of Tang Hpre near Myitsone confluence in Njang Yang township. The two sides battled for about 2 hours.

On the next day, SAC troops fired several rounds of random artillery shells on surrounding areas forcing many villagers from nearby villages to flee the violence.

About 200 villagers from Gwi Htau village, Tangbau Yang village, Sani Tu Yang village and Hpatsip Zup village have fled their homes and taking refuge in Tang Hpre and nearby villages. Those villagers who are fleeing has just recently returned to their homes from Trinity IDP Camp and Pa La Na (RCM) IDP camp in Myitkyina. They have been taking refuge in those IDP camps because of fighting between KIA troops and Burma Army in 2018.