SAC troops and Nam Mya Pyitutsits fire several artillery rounds

SAC troops based in Tamahkan village, Sezin and Nam Mya Pyitutsits have been firing several gun fires and artillery rounds on surrounding areas for no appearance reasons since fighting with KIA troops, reported a villager.

“After the battles with KIA near Nam Sheng Bum and Sezin village, they keep firing several rounds of artillery shells. Nam Mya Pyitutsits also fired at least 30 rounds of rifles and 4 artillery rounds on Saturday,” said the villager.

KIA’s 44th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 12th LIR frontline base at Nam Sheng Bum in Kamaing township on March 12 and KIA’s 26th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 119th LIB frontline base near Sezin in Hpakant township on March 11.