KIA’s 36th Battalion troops and SAC’s 287th Light Infantry Battalion (LIB) troops engaged in a battle at a hill near Hpung Gan village in Monkoe township in northern Shan State on March 12 at 10:20 am.

KIA frontline sources said the battle broke out as about 100 287th LIB soldiers encroached on KIA’s 36th Battalion territory. No casualties have been reported on either side.